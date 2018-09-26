News

Madison alders vote to override mayor's liquor license veto for State Street restaurant

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 06:33 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 06:33 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Koi Sushi on State Street will be getting its liquor license after the city common council voted to override Madison Mayor Paul Soglin’s latest license veto.

Alders voted unanimously to grant Koi Sushi its license at a meeting Tuesday evening. 

Soglin vetoed the restaurant’s request to serve beer, wine and liquor early in September, calling Koi Sushi’s application unnecessary.

He cited ongoing violence in the downtown area and law enforcement being stretched on weekend nights as a reason to veto the application.

Koi Sushi is located in the 500 block of State Street, at the intersection of State Street and West Gilman.

