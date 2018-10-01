Madison Alder Matt Phair announces he will not seek reelection in 2019
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Alder Matt Phair, who has represented District 20 for four terms, announced Monday that he would not seek reelection next year.
"“It is time to step aside and allow for fresh leadership to emerge. Serving on the Council has been extremely rewarding," Phair said in a statement. "I will look back fondly on the relationships I've built in District 20 and on the Council and am proud of the progress we made together."
Phair said he would focus his energy on other places, including his family. The alder said he would continue to work on issues Madison faces, just in different capacities.
“The ultimate measure of our community’s success will be whether we close our historical opportunity gaps so everyone has access to our quickly changing and growing economy,” Phair said.
Local And Regional News
