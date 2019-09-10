Madison airport offering nonstop seasonal service to Orlando, Las Vegas

Courtesy of Dane County Regional Airport

Sun Country Airlines has added nonstop seasonal service from the Dane County Regional Airport to Orlando International Airport and to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

New nonstop seasonal service begins Dec. 19 and will run twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, a release said.

"We are excited to add these seasonal flights to the Dane County Regional Airport," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "These destinations provide the perfect opportunity for Dane County residents hoping to escape winter weather or enjoy warm vacation destination."

Sun Country Airlines first started offering flights in Madison in September 2018 with routes to Fort Myers, Florida, and Tampa, Florida.

"Orlando and Vegas are popular warm-weather winter destinations for our guests in the Midwest," Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said. "We've been very happy with our reception in Madison, and we look forward to introducing more guests to our great service, comfortable onboard experience and low fares."

Flights are now on sale at suncountry.com.

