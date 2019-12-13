Madison airport adds year-round service to Washington Dulles International Airport

Aaron Cooper/CNN

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport is getting a new direct flight to the Washington Dulles International Airport.

According to a release, United is going to be offering twice-daily flights to Washington Dulles International Airport from Madison. The Dane County Regional Airport already offers flights to Reagan National Airport.

“This new service will give United fliers convenient access between Madison and the nation’s capital, a top tourist destination, along with greater connectivity to destinations across the globe,” said Ankit Gupta, the airline’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “Dulles remains the largest global gateway for local travelers, and we will look forward to continuing to expand United’s superior network from the Washington region.”

Dulles is one of the largest airports in the country with connections to more than 30 international destinations as well as nearly 270 domestic destinations.

“This new non-stop destination to Dulles connects us to another one of United’s largest hubs,” said airport director Kim Jones. “This new flight will bring the residents of south central Wisconsin numerous east coast flights on United, as well as destinations throughout Europe”

