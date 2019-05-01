Madison a top destination for millennials, report says

Paulius Musteikis

MADISON, Wis. - A report from the National Association of Realtors found that 75 percent of people who moved to Madison recently are millennials.

As millennials enter their mid-20s and 30s, it's unsurprising to see the generation making moves around the country, city officials said. What is surprising is the scale at which they arriving to cities such as Madison.

The report cited high-income jobs and affordability relative to major metropolitan areas as reasons that millennials come and stay in Madison. Robert Gard of Destination Madison agreed with that evaluation, but also saw more of the city's assets serving as attractors.

"The lifestyle, the affordability compared to major metropolitan areas and the quality of life. The restaurants, the music, the parks, the lakes. It's all right here in the central corridor," he said.

Not all millennials moving to Madison work high-income tech sector jobs, however. They and other Madison natives must also bear the impacts of the city's changing population.

According to Matt Wachter of Madison's Department of Planning Community and Economic Development Division, the growth has created problems that the city is tackling head-on.

"Growth in general is great, but there are challenges that come with growth; adding units where people want to be, where we have robust bus service, where we have infrastructure, where we have these things that we think people need to be successful. That's hard to do," he said.

Wachter said that the city's properties are experiencing a 3 percent vacancy rate, as opposed to a 5 percent rate, which is considered healthy. With high demand, low supply and rising labor rates all factored in, prices for renters and buyers alike have risen significantly.

"With the rise in the cost of housing here, we've seen people who really struggle to find a unit that fits their needs," Wachter said.

City programs designed to approach the issue have seen limited success, according to Wachter. But both he and Gard believe the city can overcome the growing pains.

"There is a good chance for people to make their dream come true," Gard said.

