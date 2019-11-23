Mad City Holiday Bazaar donates portion of profits to Alzheimer's Association

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Brew City Crafters held its Mad City Holiday Bazaar arts and crafts fair for the first time in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday.

The organization has grown from showcasing 15 craft vendors at fairs, to now having more than 100. It grew in its seven years since opening with the help of brother and sister duo Dawn Rackowski Murray and John Rackowski. Natasha Laramore joined the team and is now a co-owner. Together, the three of them run Brew City Crafters.

At this weekend's fair, half the profits from admission tickets went to the Alzheimer's Association.

"It's a near and dear to our heart," Laramore said. "We lost an uncle in the family about a year and a half ago, and it was to Alzheimer's and to the symptoms of it. And so (the donations were) something that we wanted to make happen."

Brew City Crafters have donated admission profits in the past to other organizations.

"It's important to not just be here (to make a) profit," Laramore said. "It's important to always just support the community and give back where we can. We believe in the art community and the crafting community, and we want to keep it going. It's just something we really, really enjoy."

At the fair, people could browse a variety of arts and crafts such as woodworking, jewelry and textiles. Food and culinary items were also sold.

The fair will run until Sunday evening at the Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $3 per person.

