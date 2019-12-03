Lynyrd Skynyrd announces 2020 tour with stop in Madison

MCA Records via Wikimedia Commons File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming to Madison.

The legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' tour, "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour," is set to include an appearance at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center on April 24.

According to a news release, Travis Tritt will open the show.

"We've said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven't, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," said the band's lead singer Johnny Van Zant. "We are getting close!"

So far, the band's farewell tour has visited over 100 stops over the past two years. Fans can expect the show to feature a vast array of music from the band's more than 40-year career.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

