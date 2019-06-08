LunART Festival supports women through art

Artists from across the country came to the Overture Center of the Arts to show off their artwork at the second annual LunART Festival.

Co-founders and co-directors Iva Ugrcic and Laura Medisky seek to empower female artists through the festival.

“Our mission is to support, promote and celebrate women’s creativity in the arts,” Ugrcic said. “So we’re trying to create a platform when women artists will come, share their voices and collaborate.”

The festival lasts a total of five days and will host over 100 artists. Multiple art forms are showcased during the festival, including comedy acts, dances, lectures, workshops and art pieces. One art display is the traveling exhibition, “Women Against Hate United by Love.”

“Women Against Hate United by Love” is a collaborative, traveling art exhibition and multistep “anti-hate” campaign united against bigotry, intolerance and racism. It's showcased in the Overture’s Playhouse Gallery, and it was created by J. Leigh Garcia, Rachael Griffin and Kelly Parks Snider.

LunART Festival will continue throughout the weekend, but “Women Against Hate United by Love” will stay on display until July 7.

