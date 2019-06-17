Lowell Elementary School staff asking Board of Education to not cut special education teachers

MADISON, Wis. - In a letter sent to members of the Madison School Board of Education, staff of Lowell Elementary wrote about how they're concerned by the lack of resources available for students with special needs.

The letter details their concerns, including that safety needs are not being met and that they are unable to provide the legally required special education support for kids with disabilities.

'We were struggling this year': Staff at Lowell Elementary are calling on the Madison School Board of Education to not make cuts in special education. This letter states how they aren't able to provide legally required support as it is. District says nothing is certain yet. pic.twitter.com/SnN2113ryM — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) June 17, 2019

"Usually, what we end up doing is starting out in the fall without the support we need anyway," said one special education teacher in the Madison school district who asked to remain anonymous.

This anonymous teacher said this is not a new issue.

"We were struggling this year with the appropriate amount of support for the kids that had safety concerns, that had significant disabilities, that had significant behavior issues that needed a lot more than what they were able to get," they said.

With talk of possibly cutting even more special education staff, this teacher said the students who are enrolled into Madison schools next year will suffer.

"This year, we didn't have what we needed," they said. "We didn't even have close to what we needed. We weren't able to lobby and push for what we needed. Our principals across the elementary level were advocating and pushing on the district as hard as they possibly could.and they were also being shut down."

Rachel Strauch-Nelson, the spokesperson for the Madison School District, said in a statement:

"Every year there is a process for allocating staff across the district to support students with special needs. Staff are allocated to schools based on the need and number of students. So, if the number of students with special education needs increases at a school, so does the allocation for staff to support them.

"If the number of students or needs decrease, like at Lowell, then staff allocation does as well. At this point, the school is projected to have 11 fewer students with special education needs. Those early numbers will continue to be monitored through the summer and registration process to add if needed. We believe that as our numbers and needs become more clear over the next several months, we'll get to the right outcome so that our students and our staff are fully supported."

