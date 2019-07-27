Loud noise reported in Montrose, cleared by dispatch
MONTROSE, Wis. - A caller reported hearing a "loud cannon or explosion" in the area of Piller Road in Montrose on Saturday night, Dane County dispatch confirmed.
Dispatch received a call at 7:14 p.m., but said the scene was clear within 20 minutes.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Belleville Fire Department responded to the scene.
We will update this article with more information when available.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
'It doesn't only affect farming': Farmers still waiting for relief from trade war
Next Story
Greek Fest Plus introduces people to Greek culture with food, music, dance
Local And Regional News
- Greek Fest Plus introduces people to Greek culture with food, music, dance
- Seventh annual Disability Pride Festival promotes inclusivity for all
- Fitchburg Police pair with students on $300 shopping spree
- City officials team up with Habitat for Humanity to build awareness of affordable housing
- Loud noise reported in Montrose, cleared by dispatch
- Eugster's Farm's Sunflower Days returns