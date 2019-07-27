Loud noise reported in Montrose, cleared by dispatch

MONTROSE, Wis. - A caller reported hearing a "loud cannon or explosion" in the area of Piller Road in Montrose on Saturday night, Dane County dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch received a call at 7:14 p.m., but said the scene was clear within 20 minutes.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Belleville Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will update this article with more information when available.

