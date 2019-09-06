Lou Malnati's restaurant opening Wisconsin location this December

Courtesy of fritish/Flickr

FOX POINT, Wis. - The Chicago-based restaurant Lou Malnati's will have its first Wisconsin location in Fox Point, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

According to CBS 58, the restaurant is set to open in early December at the Riverpoint Village Shopping Center on Port Washington Road.

"We've been sourcing our cheese from the same vendors in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years. Our partners up here have been critical to our success," said Marc Malnati, who is Lou Malnati's son and the current head of the business.

The new location will have carry-out, delivery and drop-off catering service. There will not be a dining room, however.

Marc Malnati said he wishes to eventually have a number of locations around the Milwaukee area.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.