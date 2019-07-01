BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man shot at Shake the Lake released from hospital

News

Lottery winner might miss out on $5.9 million, biggest Megabucks prize won since 2015

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 11:15 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:15 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A lottery winner has until July 15 to claim the biggest Megabucks prize won since 2015, a total of $5.9 million, before it's too late to claim the money.

The $5.9 Million Megabucks jackpot winning numbers -- 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44 -- were announced Jan. 16. The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip at 625 South Taylor Drive in Sheboygan. 

Ticket winners have 180 days to claim their prize, making this winner's final day July 15. They can claim the prize at the Lottery's Madison office.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration