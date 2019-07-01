Lottery winner might miss out on $5.9 million, biggest Megabucks prize won since 2015

MADISON, Wis. - A lottery winner has until July 15 to claim the biggest Megabucks prize won since 2015, a total of $5.9 million, before it's too late to claim the money.

The $5.9 Million Megabucks jackpot winning numbers -- 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44 -- were announced Jan. 16. The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip at 625 South Taylor Drive in Sheboygan.

Ticket winners have 180 days to claim their prize, making this winner's final day July 15. They can claim the prize at the Lottery's Madison office.

