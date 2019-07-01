BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

State employee killed in incident at Volk Field, Dept. of Military Affairs says

News

Loose change stolen during north side burglary

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 12:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:54 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a burglary happened on Coolidge St. sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers said the residents left their home and returned around 1 a.m. Monday to find their home forced open and damaged.

The officers, including a canine unit, cleared the home.

Loose change from a Mason jar was stolen and the refrigerator door was left open, but nothing was taken, according to police.

Officers said this burglary is similar to another residential break-in that happened nearby on June 29. 
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration