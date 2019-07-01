Loose change stolen during north side burglary
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a burglary happened on Coolidge St. sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers said the residents left their home and returned around 1 a.m. Monday to find their home forced open and damaged.
The officers, including a canine unit, cleared the home.
Loose change from a Mason jar was stolen and the refrigerator door was left open, but nothing was taken, according to police.
Officers said this burglary is similar to another residential break-in that happened nearby on June 29.
