Loose change stolen during north side burglary

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said a burglary happened on Coolidge St. sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers said the residents left their home and returned around 1 a.m. Monday to find their home forced open and damaged.

The officers, including a canine unit, cleared the home.

Loose change from a Mason jar was stolen and the refrigerator door was left open, but nothing was taken, according to police.

Officers said this burglary is similar to another residential break-in that happened nearby on June 29.



