Looking 'forward' to kickoff: Head coach, managing director talk about Madison's new pro team

MADISON, Wis. - The day Madison soccer fans have been looking forward to for almost a year now is almost here; the city's new pro soccer team's regular season kicks off at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night.

READ: A Look at Forward Madison's inaugural roster and schedule

Peter Wilt, managing director of Forward Madison, spoke with "News 3 Now This Morning" about the challenges of bringing a new team to Madison, and why soccer games make the perfect family outing.

Daryl Shore, head coach, talked to News 3 Now about what it means to be part of the city's first-ever professional soccer team and what it's been like finding a home at Breese Stevens field.

Forward Madison will face off against the Greenville Triumph Saturday at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

