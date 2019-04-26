Looking 'forward' to kickoff: Head coach, managing director talk about Madison's new pro team
Soccer season kicks off Saturday
MADISON, Wis. - The day Madison soccer fans have been looking forward to for almost a year now is almost here; the city's new pro soccer team's regular season kicks off at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night.
READ: A Look at Forward Madison's inaugural roster and schedule
Peter Wilt, managing director of Forward Madison, spoke with "News 3 Now This Morning" about the challenges of bringing a new team to Madison, and why soccer games make the perfect family outing.
Daryl Shore, head coach, talked to News 3 Now about what it means to be part of the city's first-ever professional soccer team and what it's been like finding a home at Breese Stevens field.
Forward Madison will face off against the Greenville Triumph Saturday at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.
