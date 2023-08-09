Looking ahead to the weekend In the 608 Josh Spreiter Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Weekend in the 608: Wisconsin State Fair ends Sunday Josh has a look at some of the events happening this weekend across southern Wisconsin, Show more Show less 2:12 2:27 Weekend in the 608: Wisconsin State Fair ends Sunday Josh has a look at some of the events happening this weekend across southern Wisconsin, 2:12 In the 608: Helping you plan your weekend It's hump day and Josh is helping you get a head start on planning your weekend in the 608. 2:27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It's hump day and we're looking ahead to the weekend as kids have just a few more weeks left of summer break.There's plenty to do in the coming days, including the 10th annual Curd Fest at Breese Stevens Field in Madison and the final weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.You can stay up-to-date on all of the events happening across the area with our Community Calendar, which is organized by our friends at Madison Magazine.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags In The 608 Events Josh Spreiter Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Spreiter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Some phone customers in Wisconsin will be assigned new 353 area code in mid-September Police release photos of person seen near Swagat Indian Cuisine when food truck started on fire Narcan vending machine installed at Beloit Public Library Burning Troll celebrates Mount Horeb’s quirky community MMSD investigation recommended firing communications director; LeMonds claimed 'media vendetta' Latest News Bar owners react to news that Old Style will return home after 24 years Back to School: Why you should learn the signs of cardiac arrest and how to do CPR One dead after toy wagon crash in Vernon County Looking ahead to the weekend In the 608 Wednesday morning's top news and weather headlines More News