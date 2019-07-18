Lone Girl embraces food side of brewing business

If he didn’t have enough to manage, Kevin Abercrombie spends his precious free moments on the baseball diamond attempting to wrangle a bunch of fourth grade boys. That includes his twin sons, the ones with the nicknames “Flash” and “Thunder” on the backs of their jerseys.\

As coach, Abercrombie has four simple rules for his team.

"I want them to play hard. I want them to pay attention. I want them to respect their coaches and their players and their equipment, and I want them to have fun. And you can say very much the same thing about the people who come through here as employees."

He’s talking about his employees at Lone Girl Brewing in Waunakee. Just like his coaching strategy, the notion behind Lone Girl was pretty simple.

"I got tired of buying everybody else's beer," Abercrombie said.

Abercrombie teamed up with a friend who was making beer in his basement. They settled on the name Lone Girl, inspired by his 11-year-old daughter, Avery.

“She's the namesake,” Abercrombie said.

Abercrombie started with about a dozen items on the menu but quickly realized that families in the area needed more of a selection. He says the biggest challenge of starting his business was turning his brewery concept into a full-blown restaurant.

"This is only going to work if we're kind of synonymous with the community," Abercrombie said. "They have to feel comfortable coming here. They have to believe in who we are."

It’s why Abercrombie will keep serving food, sponsoring the Little League team, coaching his daughter’s softball team and talking to as many people as possible on the floor of his restaurant.

“Every day's a little scary. I call it healthy fear,” Abercrombie said.

Abercrombie makes it a point to hire younger servers and host staff who may have little to no experience in the restaurant business. His coaching skills come in handy in that capacity, as well.

“We preach to the kids when they come in and get hired, 'I'm going to learn something from you,'” Abercrombie said. “And it's going to be great, and hopefully, it goes the other way, as well.”

Avery helps out around Lone Girl often. Abercrombie's wife helps run the place. The twin boys are still a little more concerned with how to properly swing a bat, but Abercrombie says this experiment is all about building a future for the people he loves.

“This entire endeavor is going to be about working for our families for a really long time,” Abercrombie said.

Lone Girl is participating in its inaugural Restaurant Week starting Sunday. For more information and to check out the menus for all the restaurants, visit the Madison Magazine website.

