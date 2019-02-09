Lodi woman arrested on suspicion of third OWI violation after crashing into ditch, police say

IRONTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Lodi woman is facing her third operating while intoxicated violation after driving into a ditch in Ironton Township Friday night , police said.

Debra R. Kohl, 56, was found slumped over her steering wheel and slurring her words when officers found her car in the ditch on Highway 58 east of County Road G at about 6:20 p.m. according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spoke to Kohl and suspected she was under the influence. She refused to perform field sobriety testing, officials said.

Kohl was arrested on suspicion of third OWI violation and was taken to Sauk County Jail.

