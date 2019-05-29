Lodi to increase water customers' bills by 35% to pay for building that was not properly approved

LODI, Wis. - Water utility customers in the city of Lodi will see their water bills increase by 35 percent in the next month or so.

This is happening because the City of Lodi went through with plans to build a $1.8 million project that was never properly approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, which resulted in a reprimand from the PSC and a referral to the Department of Justice. Now, water utility customers are left to foot the bill.

The project involved building a booster station that was built to increase water pressure for the Lodi Primary School.

However, the city never got approval from the PSC. According to state law, construction projects that cost more than $299,000 are required to have approval from the PSC. However, the city began and completed construction without approval to meet the needs of the school which was already set to open.

The PSC said they plan to sign off on the city's plans to increase water utility customers' bills to support the funds.

The PSC administrator of the division of water, telecom and consumer affairs, Eric Esser, said although the city did not get prior approval to go through with the project, after all is said and done, the commission has the ability to allow for rate recovery if the board votes in favor of it.

At the last board meeting, the board approved it 2-1.

When asked why the rules existed if the board can just override them later, Esser said the PSC has asked the City of Lodi to follow the rules in the future and that they increased the approval rate from $299,000 to $364,000 for any new applications in the future.

"The decision was not easy nor was it done lightly," Esser said. "It's a big deal."

The City of Lodi can increase the water utility costs for customers until they've recovered the cost from the construction project.

Esser said they have not officially signed off on the plans yet, but anticipate doing so in the next 30 days.

Once they sign off, the city is allowed to start implementing the 35 percent increase.

Business owner Scott Pulvermacher said that as someone who uses a lot of water at his downtown restaurant, he's not too happy about the price increase.

"With an increase of 34 percent, that's going to get passed along to somebody, so it's going to be my consumers, which are part of the city, as well," Pulvermacher said. "I'm paying more than I need to. It's a lot and it's a big hit on us as part of our overhead to keep everything running in the restaurant."

Pulvermacher said he may have to increase his menu prices to help cover the bill.

"There's a lot of water between commercially washing dishes every day. I couldn't even guess how many loads we do. I'm guessing we do 50 loads of dishes a day, plus all the prep work of scrubbing and soaping, plus all the mopping every night, plus cleaning the kitchen, bathroom water, we use water on the soda machine, so it's all going to be a hit," Pulvermacher said. "I don't think it's right, but we've got a lot of stuff that seems to be going on lately that isn't getting approved by going through committees and it's just getting pushed out there and the city is supposed to take care of it. They have their own set of rules, it seems."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.