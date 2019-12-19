Lodi school children deliver cards to Prairie du Sac man, help mail carrier bring in boxes of cards

PHOTOS: Lodi school kids deliver handmade cards to Wisconsin man fighting cancer, help mail carrier Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Dozens of students from a Lodi school created handmade cards for Gene Weittenhiller, of Prairie du Sac, who is battling cancer and has been given months to live. Weittenhiller asked for Christmas cards in a story that went viral nationwide in early December. [ + - ] Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Courtesy Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Dozens of students from a Lodi school created handmade cards for Gene Weittenhiller, of Prairie du Sac, who is battling cancer and has been given months to live. Weittenhiller asked for Christmas cards in a story that went viral nationwide in early December.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. - Dozens of students from a Lodi school created handmade cards for Gene Weittenhiller, of Prairie du Sac, who is battling cancer and has been given months to live. Weittenhiller asked for Christmas cards in a story that went viral nationwide in early December.

In a post to social media, The Ouisconsing School of Collaboration said it arranged for the children to be bused to Weittenhiller's home to deliver their cards in person. Although Weittenhiller wasn't home at the time, the mail carrier arrived during their stop. The kids formed an assembly line and helped deliver boxes and boxes of Christmas cards Weitenhiller has been receiving every day from people granting his holiday wish.

Two of the students' grandmothers also made Weittenhiller a gingerbread house, which was delivered. The children also sang a holiday tune about Christmas cards in the driveway.

"What a special gift. What a special day," the school posted on Facebook. "Today was a day in which our students not only helped make a difference, but also realized the importance of doing whatever you can to help others."

Last week, Weittenhiller's story inspired three Milwaukee residents, Markeith Powell, Marqwain Givhan and Earl Minley, to drive more than two hours to hand-deliver their cards and "to see the smile on this man's face. It was priceless."

Powell, Given and Minley gathered the money in their pockets to buy cards and fill up their gas tank to drive to Prairie du Sac and hand-deliver their cards to Weittenhiller's home.

On Wednesday night, the Sauk City community got together to do a candlelight walk down Weittenhiller's street, then crowded around his home to sing carols.

