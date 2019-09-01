Lodi police investigate 3 burglaries early Sunday morning

LODI, Wis. - Police officers are investigating a group of burglaries Sunday in Lodi.

Interim Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said officers responded to three reports of burglaries in the early morning.

Officers said in two of the cases, the burglars were able to open garage doors through openers left in unlocked cars. The other burglary was unsuccessful because the interior garage door was locked.

The Lodi Police Department is reminding people to lock their doors, including garage doors.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the Lodi Police Department at 608-592-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477.

