Lodi mannequin shenanigans continue with 'A Christmas Story' homage

LODI, Wis. - A second mannequin Christmas movie send-up is gracing Lodi's streets. This time, it's a reference to 1983's classic "A Christmas Story," with an added message about keeping packages safe during the holiday season.

According to a Facebook post by the Lodi Police Department, the residence on Davis and Portage streets that put up a tribute to a character from "Christmas Vacation" has added "A Christmas Story" to its repertoire.

The new display depicts Peter Billingsley's Ralphie standing disappointedly wearing his bunny suit Christmas gift that he received in lieu of his Red Ryder BB gun. Alongside Ralphie sits a large crate labeled 'fragile' that may or may not hold a scandalous fishnet stocking-wearing leg lamp.

Police used the new display to raise awareness of "porch pirates," thieves who take advantage of the holiday shipping season to take valuables that have been delivered and left at residents' doors.

Authorities said that if, "you don’t have a 'cousin' hanging around your house during the holiday season to assist," residents should consider taking actions like having packages scheduled for delivery when they know they will be home and requiring a signature or having packages delivered to work or a neighbor who will be home.

