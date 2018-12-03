Lodi mannequin posed in tribute to 'Christmas Vacation' character
LODI, Wis. - It seems that the encroaching holiday season is giving fans of 1989 Chevy Chase film "Christmas Vacation" an excuse to create loving tributes to the cult film.
According to a Facebook post by the city of Lodi Police Department, one such example has appeared on Davis and Portage streets in town.
A mannequin depicting a scene in which Randy Quaid's Cousin Eddie empties his recreational vehicle's waste tank into a city sewer was erected by the side of the road.
Police said that this is the third year that this display has gone up.
"He is up to his old tricks again. If you see him around Lodi, please keep a eye on him," Lodi police said in their post.
