Madison
August 11, 2023 @ 12:37 pm
Digital Producer
LODI, Wis. -- A Lodi man was arrested Friday morning on a tentative child pornography possession charge after authorities executed a search warrant on his home, the city's police department said.
In a news release, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said the 45-year-old man is being held at the Columbia County Jail following his arrest.
Officers seized multiple electronic devices and hard drives at the man's home, Smith said.
The arrest stems from a more than one-year investigation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Apprehension and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.
While the local community is not at risk, Smith said in an email "the electronic images and video are of great concern."
News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.
