LODI, Wis. -- A Lodi man was arrested Friday morning on a tentative child pornography possession charge after authorities executed a search warrant on his home, the city's police department said.

In a news release, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said the 45-year-old man is being held at the Columbia County Jail following his arrest.