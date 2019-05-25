Lodi looks for new police recruits after losing half its department

LODI, Wis. - Lt. Wayne Smith is taking over in the interim following multiple resignations within a short amount of time at the Lodi Police Department.

Smith has worked for the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for almost 30 years, and the remaining officers are glad to have someone with his level of experience.

"It's important for people in the community to know everything is fine. Everybody's concerned that the police have left and maybe we're not safe, and that's not the case," he said.

Three out of six full-time officers -- including the department's two supervisors former Chief Scott Klicko and former Lt. Craig Freitag -- left within a few weeks. The city is actively looking for new recruits.

"Based on the timing, it certainly maybe looks suspicious, but because of the length of time it takes to obtain a law enforcement job backgrounds, that sort of thing, I think it's just an unfortunate coincidence," Smith said.

Smith is continuing to perform his duties for the Sheriff's Office and said he is on a monthly contract with Lodi that is signed through December. He will likely stay until a new chief can be hired and trained.

He said the department will continue to perform at "peak efficiency," but he does plan on making some changes while he's there.

"Lodi's been through a lot. They just had the floods. Now, they've had this with the Police Department. It's a good community. It's a strong community. And people should feel comfortable and safe here," Smith said.

The Lodi city administrator and mayor could not be reached for comment.

