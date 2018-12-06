Locomotive used in funeral train for President George H.W. Bush painted in Wisconsin

Watco Companies

MADISON, Wis. - A locomotive used to take President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place has a Wisconsin connection.

A train engine pained to mimic the design of Air Force One dubbed " Bush 4141 " was painted in Horicon, Wisconsin, according to a spokeswoman for Watco, which owns Wisconsin & Southern Railroad.

The locomotive was painted in 2005 at the shop that spokeswoman Tracie VanBecelaere says did a number of specialty Union Pacific locomotives.

Officials from the company accompanied the engine to College Station, Texas by rail that year where it was housed at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library. President Bush operated the train for about two miles following its unveiling in 2005.

Thursday, the train carried Bush's casket 70 miles from Houston to College Station where he was interred in a private ceremony.

A news release from 2005 says the Bush 4141 locomotive marked only the sixth time that Union Pacific had painted a train in any colors other than "armour yellow" paint.

While the shop did a lot of engine painting in prior years, it is likely closing down because of lack of specialty painting work, Van Becelaere said.

