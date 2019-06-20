Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - As multiple agencies continue their search for a missing child in the Wisconsin River, people nearby are reminded about the dangers of the water.

Parents keep a close eye on their kids at Newport Park, about a mile south of the search site.

Mike Isso is from Michigan and kids being lost to water is something he’s familiar with too.

“At the end of the day it’s not about the river,” he said. “It’s about the people watching their kids. It could happen in any river. It could happen at your backyard in the pool.”

One dive team is coming out, but others continue to search. Coming up on 24 hours since a child went missing in the Wisconsin River near the Dells. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/okaTYOIn18 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 19, 2019

Upriver, multiple agencies continue searching for the missing child.

Mark Shutten came to watch. He’s something of an expert on the water, living right next to it and doing research for scuba diving. He’s been to the Bermuda Triangle, but he said he would never go in this river.

“It doesn’t look like there’s much on the river right now,” Shutten said. “Looks kind of calm at the surface but underneath is a different story.”

He said he’s seen too many kids and adults not staying safe in the water, meaning not wearing life jackets or other protective gear.

“Swimming, always have to be careful on the river,” Shutten said. “Undercurrents are really strong.

They will pull you under, and if you don’t have life jackets, things can happen.”

Even places built for that sort of thing keep signs with the warning, “Dangerous current, swim at your own risk.”

It’s not a risk Isso wants to play with.

“They’re your kids,” he said. “They’re everything.”

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.