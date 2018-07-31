Local woman jumps into lakes to get attention for metastatic breast cancer

MADISON, Wis. - Mary Gooze is a swimmer and a fighter.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2012. She went through an entire year of treatments and thought she was cancer-free and a survivor. She wasn't.

A year-and-a-half after her last radiation treatment, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. That's stage 4. Mary is dying.

Great day at Devil's Lake State Park. My oncology nurse, Jo, in her kayak, my special friend and supporter, Linda; and two hunks in the water, Tom and Dan, joined in on the fun. Support swim number 42 by... https://t.co/BSMUpPEYe1 — onewomanmanylakes (@1womanmanylakes) July 24, 2018

Her husband, Rob, says, "Instead of wallowing in grief or in 'why me?' she's taking it and almost embracing it to say 'hey, here's my purpose now.'"

Mary decided to jump in every lake across the United States to get attention for the disease and raise funds for research.

Every single day, 113 people die of this disease, yet less than 7 percent of all research monies go into metastatic research, even though nearly 30 percent of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer will develop mets, as it's frequently called.

My Icelandic swim! It wasn’t exactly what I had planned prior to the trip but after several 45-50 degree days I was not sticking my big toe in the lakes! In fact with the abundance of lakes I haven’t seen anyone venture into the water as all lake temps are in the 30’s. Brrrr! The hot springs swim was a treat though so decided to count it as my 40th swim! Posted by One Woman Many Lakes on Thursday, July 5, 2018

So far, Mary has swum 40 lakes or bodies or water and has raised a lot of money for UW Carbone Cancer Center. Her goal is to raise $1 million.

To learn more about Mary's story, watch this special Do Something Good story, and then visit her website.

4 Photos Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.