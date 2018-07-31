Local woman jumps into lakes to get attention for metastatic breast cancer
MADISON, Wis. - Mary Gooze is a swimmer and a fighter.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2012. She went through an entire year of treatments and thought she was cancer-free and a survivor. She wasn't.
A year-and-a-half after her last radiation treatment, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. That's stage 4. Mary is dying.
Her husband, Rob, says, "Instead of wallowing in grief or in 'why me?' she's taking it and almost embracing it to say 'hey, here's my purpose now.'"
Mary decided to jump in every lake across the United States to get attention for the disease and raise funds for research.
Every single day, 113 people die of this disease, yet less than 7 percent of all research monies go into metastatic research, even though nearly 30 percent of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer will develop mets, as it's frequently called.
So far, Mary has swum 40 lakes or bodies or water and has raised a lot of money for UW Carbone Cancer Center. Her goal is to raise $1 million.
To learn more about Mary's story, watch this special Do Something Good story, and then visit her website.
Local And Regional News
- ICE stepping up presence in Madison, sheriff says
- Voter ID needed in Aug. 14 election
- Army to up well testing near old Badger plant after cancer-causing chemicals increase levels
- Local woman jumps into lakes to get attention for metastatic breast cancer
- Vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building
- Judge sentences teen to 30 years in Milwaukee worker death