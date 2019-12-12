Local theaters brace for blockbuster movie season with Star Wars, Jumanji & holiday classics

Peter Szustka/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. - Movie studios save some of their biggest films for December, and this year is no exception.

"December is what we strive for in our industry," said Thomas Reichelt, Marcus Theatres' general manager. "It's fun, it's exciting, and we have so many programs because people really enjoy going to the movies during the holidays."

December is both the heart of the holiday movie season and peak awards season contention time. This month, there is no bigger movie than "Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker." But every Friday, all month long, there are highly anticipated films scheduled for release.

This upcoming weekend, it's all about "Jumanji." Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black return in the sequel to the 2017 film. This time, the characters get sucked back into the world of the Jumanji game, only this time, they bring along two geriatric stowaways and they end up in the wrong bodies. The movie centers around their escape.

The following weekend, it's all about "Cats," the bizarre and beloved musical about a group of felines who must decide which of them will die and ascend to the "Heavyside Layer," which is their version of the cat afterlife. It's weird, it's colorful, and although some critics are saying it makes no sense, the musical is loved for its all-star cast. Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, James Corden, and Taylor Swift all star.

But of course, the biggest of them all is "Star Wars."

"What we've heard is that it's really well done," Reichelt said. "It's exciting, nobody really knows what's happening, and it's been very hush hush. So this is a big time for Star Wars fans."

Reichelt said a lot of fans want to see the film as it was meant to be seen, on the big screen.

It isn't the holiday season without a classic, and at Marcus Theaters, families can watch their favorites on the big screen all month long.

Marcus Theaters is showing holiday films as part of its "Holiday Classic Retro Series." For just $6, your families can enjoy movies new and old.

"We want to make sure we have price points for everyone," Reichelt said. "The timing is perfect, the kids are off of school, and they need something to do. We give everyone a safe spot to be for two or three hours."

Films this year include:

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

White Christmas

Elf

It's a Wonderful Life

The Polar Express

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Click here for tickets. Marcus has locations in Madison, Sun Prairie, and elsewhere around the Milwaukee area.

Every Tuesday, all movie tickets cost just $5 at Marcus Theatres. And every Thursday, all students and teachers get in for $6.

