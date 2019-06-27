Local subcontractor seeks $10K from city after Madison inspectors give mixed messages on project

MADISON, Wis. - A local subcontractor says the company is out thousands because of a mistake made by the city of Madison.

Workers at J.B. Crete were getting ready to pour concrete floors for a development in early May when the city inspector came by to give them the OK to start.

“I walked with him and checked everything,” said James Steindorf, the owner and president of J.B. Crete. “I asked him if everything looked all right. He said, ‘Yep, you're good to go,’ gave me a green ticket, so I got the concrete up right away and said, ‘Let's get rolling.’”

Steindorf said he got three garage floors poured before a different inspector showed up and told them to stop because the way they were doing it wasn’t up to code. Though Steindorf said it wasn’t marked in the plans and hadn’t been noted by the previous inspector, his team was supposed to have laid down insulation to create a thermal break before pouring.

Since some of the concrete was already down and the rest was spinning in the truck, meaning the crew only had a limited time before the material set, Steindorf said he tried to offer solutions that would allow them to continue quickly without having them repour, which he said the inspector rejected.

“We just couldn't do it,” he said. “I mean the concrete was getting so hard that we had a hard time closing up the footsteps, just when we decide to say, the heck with it. We'll finish what we can, and then we'll just have to cut the floor out to get the thermal break in the way he wants it.”

Steindorf said the next few days the inspector kept changing what he wanted and refused to give him written instructions, instead telling him to purchase a code book, which Steindorf hadn’t needed in his 19 years of work.

His crew finally finished in about four days, but in the end they were down about $10,000 in lost material and labor from the rocky beginning, which they said the city should pay back.

Kyle Bunnow, the plan review and inspection supervisor for the city, said Steindorf didn’t need to tear up the floor to make the project up to code and he should have called Bunnow when he first had a problem with the inspectors.

“They did not contact us to explore what opportunities for correction could be made, what options they might have,” Bunnow said. “They essentially chose to move forward with breaking up concrete and putting in a code-compliant solution, which was fine and appropriate, but they did it at their own choice without exploring what other options might be available.”

Bunnow said Steindorf is mischaracterizing the inspectors, though he did acknowledge the first inspector made a mistake when they didn’t catch the need for a thermal break.

“It's unfortunate that we didn't identify the immediate issue the first time we were there,” Bunnow said. “It's good that we did identify it later when we were there.”

Bunnow said he has been working with Steindorf and said he directed Steindorf on how to file a claim with the city if he felt he deserved the money back, which Steindorf has done. The city risk management office said the city’s insurance is currently looking at the claim.



