Local schools experiment with pouch to prevent phone distraction

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - In Beloit Memorial High School's anatomy and physiology class, teacher Andre De Kok says he's fighting an epidemic.

"In here, I always deal with it like it's a kind of addiction," De Kok said in his room of junior and senior students.

The addiction is to scrolling instead of studying.

"It was tough," De Kok said. "I'm taking the time to explains something and then they'd miss it all because they'd be on their phone doing something they weren't supposed to do."

That is, until the school went "Yondr."

"They're just a little neoprene pouch and there's a magnet that goes in the top very much like a security tag you'd have when you buy clothes at the store," De Kok explains of the gray and neon green pouches that sit in the middle of science room tables.

Beloit Memorial is testing the pouches made by the company Yondr in 14 classrooms. Students put their phones on silent mode and place them in a pouch, engaging the magnet -- essentially making their phones unusable while class is in session.

The process feels a little foreign to junior Fayth Campbell, who says she's had a cellphone since third grade.

"It's like, how do I say it?" Campbell says, trying to describe her phone use. "When I don't have it, I feel weird. Like when I leave it at home, one day I forgot it and I left school to go get it. It's like … I don't know how to explain it. It's like a need."

She says the need to use her phone hasn't totally gone away since using the Yondr pouches in class.

"Some days I put it in my pouch and it doesn't bother me, but today it keeps ringing," Campbell said, while her classmates note they can hear it buzzing on the table.

But even with the vibrations, she admits having her phone in the pouch might be beneficial.

"I do get more work done, I noticed that," Campbell said. "When I get bored with the work, I just get on my phone and don't do my work."

Junior Daryen Gaines swears he doesn’t use his phone as much as his peers.

"I'm not though!" Gaines said when pressed on his swiping habits. "I promise!"

He also says he sees the benefits of the use of the pouches in class.



"I've seen a lot more kids taking notes on things, actually working, in their books, reading, working, doing learning targets for this class, getting stuff checked off," Gaines said. "It's smooth."

Beloit's technology coordinator says some teachers report now only taking one class period to teach what they were teaching in three. De Kok said it's also increasing student interaction, and he's less distracted in class too, placing his phone in a numbered Yondr pouch each day.

"Actually, it's actually a relief because I can just focus on what's going on," De Kok said.

The proof of whether it's working, might be in what visitors can see happening when the Yondr pouches get opened. Five minutes before the end of class each day, De Kok tells the students they can demagnetize the pouches and access their phones again.

You can predict what happens next.

"I had five or six SnapChats," Campbell notes as she swipes through unread messages.

Then the students at the table look around and note what they're all doing simultaneously.

"We're all on our phones!" Campbell notes with a laugh, including Gaines, who swears he wasn't using his that often.

The success of the pilot program even in a few weeks is why Beloit Memorial's technology director says the administration and school board are considering taking the program schoolwide.

"You'd put them in the pouch at the beginning of the school day, perhaps get them out at lunch, and then go back in the pouch after lunch is over," said Ross Eberle, technology director at Beloit Memorial.

So, can the Yondr pouch cure the epidemic of distraction?

"I think my work would get done more but I think I wouldn’t like it," Campbell said. "Honestly, that's the truth about it."

Other districts in our area are trying Yondr pouches as well, including the Madison School District, which is piloting the use of the pouches at a middle school.

Yondr pouches are also used frequently at concerts and comedy shows, including a recent performance by musician Jack White at The Rave in Milwaukee.

