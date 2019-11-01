Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Local Romeo and Ghouliet prepare for Day of the Dead-themed wedding Local Romeo and Ghouliet prepare for Day of the Dead-themed wedding

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson couple are giving everyone pumpkin to talk about this Halloween as they prepare for their Day of the Dead-themed wedding this Saturday.

"I always knew I wanted something different if I ever did (get married)," said bride-to-be Jill Bohling. "I knew I didn't want the traditional ordinary wedding."

Bohling is no basic witch and said she is "a very artsy, crafty girl. I'm also a huge Pinterest freak!"

The Hallowqueen's artsy qualities inspired her to make all the decorations for her wedding by hand. Bohling said she's spent less than $12,000 on her wedding.

Her to-be husband, David Liesch, said he is excited for their big day.

"I think I'll feel like it's probably the best day of my life," he said

Bohling and Liesch have thought out every last detail of their wedding, ensuring everything goes with the theme.

"We're going to have a candy bar, glow sticks, our faces will be half done like sugar skulls and rhinestones. We have a hearse that will be waiting outside of Jansen's. David is going to ride in the coffin."

Bohling also made her own wedding dress which is black and white decorated with glitter and rhinestones. She made black Halloween-themed candles out of toilet paper rolls, spooky trees made from tin cans, a photo boo-th, bouquets with fake spiders and eyeballs, miniature coffins to hand out as party gifts, and more.

As they put the final touches on their special day, they made sure to include their loved ones who are no longer here by setting pictures of them on an altar table.

"It's pretty special to us. We both, on both sides of our families, have lost a lot of close family members. I've lost my brother to suicide now it will be three years ago. Also, my grandma to cancer, my great grandmother to cancer. Then on his side, he's lost his mom. A lot of very close family."

Bohling said this is a way to honor the lives lost by starting theirs together.

The wedding is this Saturday in Fort Atkinson. Bohling said everyone will be dressed in costume, there will be a costume contest, a hearse photo session, a candy bar and plenty more spooky details to see at the wedding.

This local Romeo and Ghouliet are spending their #Halloween preparing for their #DayoftheDead themed wedding this Saturday. Check out some of the creative details they handmade for their special day! pic.twitter.com/bTUUDTkUO0 — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) October 31, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.