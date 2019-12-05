Local rescue center receives national grant to help homelessness animals

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The PEDIGREE Foundation is awarding Madison's Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue with a $7,603 grant to support the establishment of an adoption center and meet-and-greet area, a release said.

According to the release, the foundation is giving more than $825,000 in grants in 2019 to 327 shelters and rescue organizations.

"For more than a decade, PEDIGREE Foundation has supported rescues and shelters in a shared mission to end pet homelessness," said Kimberly Spina, president of PEDIGREE Foundation board of directors. "We continue to be inspired by the amazing work from these organizations and are so proud that our grant programs can provide even more opportunities to maximize their community impact and find loving homes for dogs in need."

Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue is hoping the grant will help establish an adoption center and meet-and-greet area, which will enable an increase in dog adoptions by 12%.

Shelter From The Storm is largely foster-based with a shelter housing some animals. The shelter is only open by appointment and adoptable animals can be seen at adoption events every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

