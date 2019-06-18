Local police departments stand in support of officers killed in Racine, Milwaukee

Racine officer John Hetland , Milwaukee Officer Kou Her

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is supporting the families of two off-duty officers killed in separate incidents in the past 24 hours.

Late Monday night, an off-duty police officer was shot when he intervened in an armed robbery at Teezers Tavern in Racine. Officer Hetland served the Racine Police Department for the past 24 years and was a field training officer and member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force.

The other off-duty officer killed during within the last 24 hours was Officer Kou Her with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police said Her was on his way home from work, when another driver blew a red light and hit his car. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Her was a 2-year veteran with the Milwaukee Police Department and part of District 4, the same district where another officer was killed during a police chase.

The Madison Police Department tweeted its support to both the Milwaukee and Racine police departments.

We join the Milwaukee Police Department and Racine Police Department families in mourning the loss of MPD officer Kou Her, and Racine PD Officer John Hetland. Both died overnight in separate incidents will off duty. pic.twitter.com/4UlYrYhC7Y — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 18, 2019

Madison police Chief Mike Koval said the department will likely send officers to help both Milwaukee and Racine during the funerals for the fallen officers.

"Historically, when an agency wants to encourage all of it's personnel to attend services, the agencies in the immediate area offer to back fill beats and take calls---much like what happened last year when the Town of Madison officer was laid to rest," Koval said in a statement to News 3 Now.

Other police departments in communities around the state are also standing in solidarity with Racine and Milwaukee by sharing pictures of a thin blue line, which represents the sacrifices made by officers every day.

