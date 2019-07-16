Local pilot forced to make emergency landing in field
TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning into a town of Verona farm field after his ultralight experienced engine trouble, officials said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Department said the 61-year-old man from Madison was trying to land at the Verona airport, but couldn't make it there.
He landed into a field on Grandview Road at 11:16 Tuesday morning.
The pilot was not injured.
Local And Regional News
