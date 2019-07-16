News

Local pilot forced to make emergency landing in field

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 04:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:01 PM CDT

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning into a town of Verona farm field after his ultralight experienced engine trouble, officials said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department said the 61-year-old man from Madison was trying to land at the Verona airport, but couldn't make it there. 

He landed into a field on Grandview Road at 11:16 Tuesday morning. 

The pilot was not injured. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration