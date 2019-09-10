Local pet groomer qualifies as one of six finalists

News

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 03:17 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison pet groomer has qualified as one of six finalists for the prestigious Barkleigh's "Up and Coming Groomers Award," according to a press release.

Caitlyn Reed, a groomer with Serentiy Pet Spa, has been a competitive groomer for three years. Reed is a national certified master groomer and best in show winner. 

The prestigious award will be presented at Groom Expo, the world's largest grooming show, with more than 5,000 people in attendance.

