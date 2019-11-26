LIVE NOW

Sheriff's department responds to tipped over manure truck

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:11 AM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:27 AM CST

SAUK CITY, Wis. - A truck carrying manure tipped over in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 12 at County Highway KP just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dane County dispatch confirmed.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department responded to the single-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

Help has been called to bring barricades to close off part of the roadway while officials work on cleanup.

Sheriff's Department personnel are at the scene.

