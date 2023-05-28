Police lights

BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office dispatch center says no one was hurt when multiple train cars derailed Sunday evening inside Devil's Lake State Park.

It happened at the rail crossing at S. Lake Road near the state park's parking lot. Park rangers tell News 3 Now two cars derailed, but they were not carrying hazardous materials.

Tags

Producer

Aaron Polevoi is a producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be reached at apolevoi@wisctv.com.