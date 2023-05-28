featured No injuries reported after train derailment near Devil's Lake State Park Aaron Polevoi Aaron Polevoi Producer Author email May 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARABOO, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office dispatch center says no one was hurt when multiple train cars derailed Sunday evening inside Devil's Lake State Park.It happened at the rail crossing at S. Lake Road near the state park's parking lot. Park rangers tell News 3 Now two cars derailed, but they were not carrying hazardous materials.The derailment did not have any impact on the state park's campground, which remains open.It's unknown as of Sunday night which company the rail cars belonged to.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Train Derailment Train Sauk County Aaron Polevoi Producer Aaron Polevoi is a producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be reached at apolevoi@wisctv.com. Author email Follow Aaron Polevoi Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims victory in Turkey’s presidential runoff Independent bookselling expanded again in 2022, with new and diverse stores opening nationwide ‘We’re going to need so many seedlings’ for reforestation push In the Amazon, Brazilian ecologists try new approach against deforestation and poverty Vegan Sausage Fest provides meat-free way to spend Memorial Day weekend More News