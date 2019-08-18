Former Packers running back Cedric Benson dies in overnight motorcycle crash

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, Texas - Former Packers running back Cedric Benson died after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Benson, 36, played one season in Green Bay in 2012. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears, the latter of which drafted Benson in 2005 as the No. 4 overall draft pick.

Benson was best known for his prolific college football career at the University of Texas.