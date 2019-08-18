Former Packers running back Cedric Benson dies in overnight motorcycle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Former Packers running back Cedric Benson died after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
Benson, 36, played one season in Green Bay in 2012. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears, the latter of which drafted Benson in 2005 as the No. 4 overall draft pick.
Benson was best known for his prolific college football career at the University of Texas.
We mourn the passing of former @ChicagoBears, @Bengals RB Cedric Benson.— NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2019
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/SzPp1Rjxym
Local And Regional News
- Silver Alert issued for woman missing after crashing vehicle in Washington County
- Dane County sheriff reports 3 stolen vehicles over weekend
- Woman calls police after man exposes himself to her at laundromat
- Woman struck in head twice with liquor bottle at party
- Deputy encourages parents to have honest conversations with kids about active shooters
- City attorney's office sends letter asking council to remove Visions nightclub's liquor license