Fastest to 350 touchdowns: Rodgers sets NFL record

GREEN BAY, Wis. - There is no denying that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a really good game this weekend.

On Sunday, he became the fastest player to reach 350 touchdown passes in NFL history, a record previously held by Drew Brees.

Rodgers reached the mark in 172 career games, eight fewer than Brees.

Rodgers has 22 career games with at least four passing touchdowns, surpassing @ProFootballHOF Dan Marino (21) for the fifth-most such games in @NFL history. #NFL100 #OAKvsGB https://t.co/e6rkqGinYb — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 20, 2019

Rodgers threw five touchdown passes and ran for another during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, a 42-24 victory that moved Green Bay to 6-1 on the year.

Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history with 350 or more touchdown passes, joining such players as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre.

Rodgers was also the fastest to 300 touchdown passes. He reached that milestone on Sept. 18, 2017, according to USA Today.

