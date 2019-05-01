Copy of University Book Store shares photo of J.J. Watt's custom graduation gown

MADISON, Wis. - With May here, it's only a matter of days before the Class of 2019 graduates from the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Former Badger and current NFL player, J.J. Watt will be this year's commencement speaker.

The University Book Store shared this photo the other day, showing that Watt's custom-made commencement gown was ready to go.

@JJWatt we’re ready for you! Your (quite tall) custom-made gown is ready to go! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/9Th6Gj9HMm — Univ. Book Store (@UWBookStore) April 30, 2019

Watt was born in Waukesha and graduated from Pewaukee High School. He gave up a football scholarhship after one season at Central Michigan University, transferring to Wiscosnin as a walk on.

Watt attended the UW from 2008 to 2010 and was a key player for the Badgers.

He left Madison a year early and was signed by the Houston Texans. Watt was the No. 11 overall draft pick of 2011.

The 2019 Spring Graudation for UW is May 10 and 11. Watt will talk with graduates during the May 11 ceremony.

Jump Around! 🙌



Wisconsin’s own @JJWatt is set to make his return to Camp Randall this May as our 2019 Spring #UWGrad speaker. https://t.co/Cks2LBzSFs pic.twitter.com/wr6IY80biF — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) February 6, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.