LIVE: AG Barr testifies as part of Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on DOJ investigation

Copy of University Book Store shares photo of J.J. Watt's custom graduation gown

Posted: May 01, 2019 09:06 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - With May here, it's only a matter of days before the Class of 2019 graduates from the University of Wisconsin Madison. 

Former Badger and current NFL player, J.J. Watt will be this year's commencement speaker.

The University Book Store shared this photo the other day, showing that Watt's custom-made commencement gown was ready to go.

 

 

Watt was born in Waukesha and graduated from Pewaukee High School. He gave up a football scholarhship after one season at Central Michigan University, transferring to Wiscosnin as a walk on.

Watt attended the UW from 2008 to 2010 and was a key player for the Badgers

He left Madison a year early and was signed by the Houston Texans.  Watt was the No. 11 overall draft pick of 2011.

The 2019 Spring Graudation for UW is May 10 and 11. Watt will talk with graduates during the May 11 ceremony.

 

 

