Local musicians come together to form Coyote Brother
MADISON, Wis. - J. Hardin and Heyward Williams have known each other for years. Each has had a hand in either contributing to or producing the other's solo material.
Recently, they decided to "hitch the wagons together," Hardin said. At their recent-album release party at the Winnebago on Madison's east side, the duo softly serenaded the audience with songs from their new band's self-titled album, "Coyote Brother."
