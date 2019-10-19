Local musicians come together to form Coyote Brother

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Morning Notes: Coyote Brother Morning Notes: Coyote Brother

MADISON, Wis. - J. Hardin and Heyward Williams have known each other for years. Each has had a hand in either contributing to or producing the other's solo material.

Recently, they decided to "hitch the wagons together," Hardin said. At their recent-album release party at the Winnebago on Madison's east side, the duo softly serenaded the audience with songs from their new band's self-titled album, "Coyote Brother."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.