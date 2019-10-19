Programming Notice

Re-scan your antenna October 18th to continue watching News 3 Now over-the-air

News

Local musicians come together to form Coyote Brother

By:
  • Christopher Hawbaker

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 12:16 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:30 PM CDT

Morning Notes: Coyote Brother
 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Morning Notes: Coyote Brother

Morning Notes: Coyote Brother

MADISON, Wis. - J. Hardin and Heyward Williams have known each other for years. Each has had a hand in either contributing to or producing the other's solo material.

Recently, they decided to "hitch the wagons together," Hardin said. At their recent-album release party at the Winnebago on Madison's east side, the duo softly serenaded the audience with songs from their new band's self-titled album, "Coyote Brother."

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration