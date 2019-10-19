Local Mod Pizza, Best Buddies team up to promote workplace inclusivity

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Best Buddies, Mod Pizza team up Best Buddies, Mod Pizza team up

MADISON, Wis. - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and a local fast-casual chain and a national organization are teaming up to champion workplace inclusivity.

On Oct. 19, more than 100 MOD Pizza locations across the country will donate 20% of all sales to Best Buddies International . Best Buddies is known for its work helping people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) find jobs, make friends, and achieve success.

Through this partnership, MOD will donate a minimum of $50,000 to Best Buddies to support the organization's mission of inclusion, most notably through the Best Buddies Jobs program, which focuses on helping people with IDD find competitive, integrated jobs within their communities.

In turn, Best Buddies will provide training tools to support MOD store managers with hiring and developing people with IDD. Right now, MOD has 300 employees with IDD working at locations across the country.

"Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not," explained Ally Svenson, co-founder and chief purpose officer of MOD. "And when we learned that 81% of adults with disabilities do not have paying jobs in their communities, we knew the platform of MOD could be used to address this social issue."

"Our ultimate goal is to positively impact our employees and through them, the communities we serve, create a more inclusive place for all, and hopefully set an example for other companies to follow."

Learn more about the MOD Pizza/Best Buddies partnership here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.