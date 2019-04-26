Local Marcus Theatres use 75% of screens for 'Avengers: End Game' premiere

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of people were looking forward to the premiere of the movie "Avengers: End Game."

The Marcus Theatres in Madsion and Sun Prairie committed 75 percent of their screens to the opening of this highly anticipated movie.

Officials with the company said between Thursday and Friday, they will show the movie more than 300 times at Point and Palace cinemas alone.

The two theaters might even add more showtimes for the movie if demand continues to grow.

