Local man beats 1 in 6,991,908 odds in lottery win

MADISON, Wis. - Shortly after the Wisconsin Lottery announced the unknown winner of the $5.9 million prize, Matthew Neal of Sheboygan came forward to claim his win.

Neal only had until July 15 to claim his prize, before the lottery ticket he bought in January would no longer be valid. The Wisconsin Lottery allows people 180 days to claim a winning ticket.

Neal used lucky numbers 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44 at the Kwik Trip at 625 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan.

Neal's win is huge — the biggest since 2015 for the Megabucks jackpot and beating a 1 in 6,991,908 odds — but he is not the only one who recently won a lottery in Wisconsin.

Two players won a $133,000 Badger 5 jackpot from a drawing on Saturday. The players split the cash evenly, giving them each $66,000 for their ticket numbers, 5, 7, 15, 18 and 21. One player purchased the ticket at the Festival Foods at 1200 W. Northland Avenue, Appleton, and the other purchased their ticket at Handy Plus Gas on 12511 Antioch Road, Trevor.

Another winner matched four of five numbers in the Powerball and won $50,000. This person used the numbers 4, 8, 23, 46 and 65 and used 1 for their Powerball number.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.