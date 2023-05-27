VERONA, Wis. – They are a symbol of remembrance for armed service members killed in action dating back to WWI and people in Verona are using them to help support local veterans.
Members of the American Legion’s Post in Verona are encouraging community members to wear Red Poppies on Memorial Day and help them raise money for veteran support services.
Mason-Lindsay Post 385 Treasurer Jenni Syftestad said while the Red Poppies— handmade by veterans—are available for free, they’ve already raised over a thousand dollars. That’s 20 percent more than in years prior.
“The community is supporting our veterans that took care of our homeland,” Syftestad said. “This year was fantastic. “
The tradition stems from a poem written in 1915 Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian physician surveying war-torn fields. There, where many soldiers lost their lives, tearing up tearing up tears and plants, he was struck by the red flowers still growing.
Syftestad whose husband served in Vietnam, has been with post 385 for almost 50 years. She said the money raised goes a long way to help bring veterans at clinics, hospitals and other groups things like surgical pillows, clothing or puzzles.
The post’s incoming commander, Chad Churchill said while there’s a lot more that needs to be done to make sure vets are taken care of, the gesture is meaningful.
“It shows me pride that people are supporting it,” he said. “It just gives me shivers that people that are wearing them out and about are putting them in their car, on their mirror, and stuff like that. It just makes me feel good.”
The Red Poppies will again be available to grab on Memorial Day during Post 385’s local service. That will be held at 10:00a.m. at Sugar Creek Middle School in Verona.
Those interested in doing more to support local veterans Post 385 is in need of volunteers.
