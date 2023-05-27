A local group is keeping a Memorial Day tradition alive while supporting local veterans

VERONA, Wis. – They are a symbol of remembrance for armed service members killed in action dating back to WWI and people in Verona are using them to help support local veterans.

Members of the American Legion’s Post in Verona are encouraging community members to wear Red Poppies on Memorial Day and help them raise money for veteran support services.