Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Local girl pays it forward with heartfelt donation Local girl pays it forward with heartfelt donation

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A second grader's donation to Sunshine Place will help the local community have access to food and free, public services, according to Sunshine Place officials.

The 7-year-old, named Megan Spredemann, was gifted $50 by her grandparents. She decided to donate that money to Sunshine Place's campaign, #ActofKindnessSP, on Sept. 15.

Co-chair of the campaign Mark Thompson said Megan's gift is important to Sunshine Place.

"If a small child can be thinking about others, that's just a great indication of how we should all be looking at this process," Thompson said.

The organization works to give community members free food, meals and services, as needed. For example, people can go to Sunshine Place for a regular food pantry or for free legal services.

The #ActofKindnessSP campaign was created to expand the organization's physical footprint and reach more people in the community. Thompson said Megan's donation will help make a difference for those in need.

"(Because of) the example Megan set, I think (the campaign is) going to be very successful," Thompson said. "I think it's something we can all learn from."

Megan said she donated the money after hearing the Stone Soup story from Thompson. The Stone Soup story says if everybody gives a little, there will be more than enough to go around. Megan was inspired by the story to help others.

"I want to help people instead of just doing things just for me," Megan said. "I want to help more people ... because helping people can make you happy for almost everybody."

"If everybody does contribute in this community, we'll far exceed our goal for this campaign," Thompson said. "I'm confident Sun Prairie will do that."

Sunshine Place is in need of nutritious foods, especially ones that kids will eat, Thompson said. It's also collecting financial donations for the #ActofKindnessSP campaign. Those interested in donating can visit the organization's website.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.