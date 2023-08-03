JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The head of a local fusion-technology company says his staff recently made a breakthrough in demonstrating their progress toward creating more powerful and reliable nuclear fusion systems.
SHINE Technologies, based in Janesville, uses nuclear fusion -- the process of slamming atoms together at high speeds to fuse them into one -- for a variety of purposes, including the creation of elemental isotopes used in a variety of medical procedures.
During a recent use of their reactor, the system created a glowing blue light, which Greg Piefer, the company's founder and CEO described as a key step in proving fusion's potential.
"The only place you really witness this with visibility to the human eye is really nuclear reactors -- nuclear fission reactors," Piefer said. "So, we've now been able to produce this phenomenon with our fusion-based systems, and it's just visible proof that fusion has been achieved on a scale that can compete with some reactors."
Known as Cherenkov radiation, the glowing blue light is created when particles travel through a given medium faster than the speed of light and create a cone of light in their path. It's similar to when a plane flies faster than the speed of sound, creating a sonic boom in its wake.
SHINE's work in nuclear fusion all comes in support of a single, long-term goal: making fusion power -- which is how stars create energy -- a cost-effective reality.
"The energy density and the fuel are essentially unlimited compared to what we're used to today," Piefer said. "It's not the fuel of the next 100 years, it's probably the fuel of the next million years."
There's a long way to go, but Piefer said the company's work in spacecraft safety testing, creating medical isotopes, and in the future, finding ways to recycle waste from nuclear fission plants, will pave the way for larger advancements in fusion energy.
"If we think of cost-effective fusion as running a marathon, I think today we're crawling," he said. "So we've got a lot of work to do."