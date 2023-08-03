SHINE Technologies Cherenkov radiation

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The head of a local fusion-technology company says his staff recently made a breakthrough in demonstrating their progress toward creating more powerful and reliable nuclear fusion systems.

SHINE Technologies, based in Janesville, uses nuclear fusion -- the process of slamming atoms together at high speeds to fuse them into one -- for a variety of purposes, including the creation of elemental isotopes used in a variety of medical procedures.