Local fire departments head north in response to floods in Sauk County

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 01:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 01:32 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Local fire departments are heading north to help in response to the flooding in Sauk County.

Maple Bluff Fire Department’s Engine 1 left Wednesday as part of a Strike Team deployment. The team from Mabas Division 115 consists of engines from Dane Fire Department, Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, McFarland Fire and Rescue, Maple Bluff Fire Department and a chief from the Middleton Fire District. 

The request was for personnel to take over call response in flooded areas, officials said.

