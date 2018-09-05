Local fire departments head north in response to floods in Sauk County
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Local fire departments are heading north to help in response to the flooding in Sauk County.
Maple Bluff Fire Department’s Engine 1 left Wednesday as part of a Strike Team deployment. The team from Mabas Division 115 consists of engines from Dane Fire Department, Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, McFarland Fire and Rescue, Maple Bluff Fire Department and a chief from the Middleton Fire District.
The request was for personnel to take over call response in flooded areas, officials said.
Local And Regional News
- 16-year-old suspect in in-home sexual assault, police say
- Local fire departments head north in response to floods in Sauk County
- Lawsuit: Oil refinery owners negligent in blast, fire
- Cellphone service down in Richland County due to flooding
- Public, private flooding damage estimates top $154 million, Dane County officials say
- Police: 29-year-old 'cold-cocked,' knocked unconscious on downtown Madison street