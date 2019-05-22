Local disc golf courses to offer day of free disc golf

Elver Park

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Parks and Dane County Parks are offering a permit-free day of disc golf Saturday at four courses.

Madison's Elver and Hiestand parks courses and Dane County's Vallarta-Ast and Capital Springs courses will be offering free disc golf.

Access to these courses usually requires daily or annual disc golf permits. You can obtain a permit here.

