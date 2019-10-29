Local clinic asks children to donate Halloween candy for Operation Gratitude

Copyright 2018 CNN Halloween candy

MADISON, Wis. - UnityPoint Health–Meriter is asking children and families to bring excess candy to its West Washington Clinic.

According to a release, the clinic is collecting candy during normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 4, 5 and 6.

The excess candy will be given to Operation Gratitude, which annually sends 100,000 care packages with snacks, entertainment items and letters of appreciation to service members.

Children who donate candy will get a goody bag and will be entered to win the grand prize—a family four-pack to the Madison Children's Museum.

Any candy pieces donated must be unopened.

